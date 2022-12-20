Hawaii News Barnwell buys stake in Texas venture By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A subsidiary of Honolulu-based Barnwell Industries Inc. has reached an agreement with Alchemist Energy LeaseCo LP to acquire a 22.3% nonoperated working interest in oil and gas leasehold acreage in the Permian Basin in Texas, together with associated contracts, contract rights, joint venture interests and other related assets. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A subsidiary of Honolulu-based Barnwell Industries Inc. has reached an agreement with Alchemist Energy LeaseCo LP to acquire a 22.3% nonoperated working interest in oil and gas leasehold acreage in the Permian Basin in Texas, together with associated contracts, contract rights, joint venture interests and other related assets. In connection with the purchase of such leasehold interests, Barnwell Texas LLC acquired a 15.4% nonoperated working interest in two planned oil wells in Texas. The effective date of the agreement was Dec. 1. The purchase price for the interest in the leasehold acreage was $805,651. In addition, Barnwell Texas was required to prepay $4.3 million for its share of the estimated costs to drill, complete and equip the wells. Previous Story On the Move: Yoko Otani and Mary Kipp