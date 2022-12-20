comscore Businessman wants Hawaii residents to help name his beef
Businessman wants Hawaii residents to help name his beef

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS ”<strong>It would be great if you and I could set a powerful example for the public and especially for the youth in Hawaii on how to settle disputes without being adversarial.”</strong> <strong>Frank VanderSloot</strong> <em>Owner, Honolulu Meat Co. LLC</em>

An Idaho billionaire being sued by the owner of a Haleiwa sandwich company is offering to change the legally contested name of his retail beef company by holding a community contest. Read more

