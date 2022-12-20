comscore Gov. Josh Green releases nearly $50M in Hawaii state funding
Gov. Josh Green releases nearly $50M in Hawaii state funding

  By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.

  • Video by Office of the Governor of Hawaii

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Gov. Josh Green introduced his proposed budget for fiscal biennium 2023-2025 during Monday’s news conference at the state Capitol. In attendance were several of the over 180 nonprofit organizations that will benefit from the budget.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Gov. Josh Green took a moment to give treats and play with Sweetie, an adoptable dog from the Hawai‘i Humane Society.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Representatives of some of the nonprofit groups that will benefit from the state funding gathered for a photo Monday with Gov. Josh Green after his news conference at the state Capitol.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The governor held a card during the presentation.

A legal backlog has been cleared by the new administration of Gov. Josh Green to release nearly $50 million in state funding to nonprofit groups — an announcement made Monday as Green unveiled a budget that would add nearly $1.4 billion in spending for improving education, health care and easing homelessness. Read more

