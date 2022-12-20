Kokua Line: Will city catch feral chickens?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Recently, I’ve been seeing and hearing a wild rooster roaming the neighborhood. It is a nuisance. Who can I call to have this animal removed?

Q: Will the city come catch these chickens that are running all over?

Answer: Honolulu’s municipal government responds to feral chickens on city property; otherwise, contact the landowner, or handle the problem yourself if the feral chickens are on your own land.

“Landowners who have feral chickens on their property and want to remove them must do so using their own resources. Accomplishing this may require using a pest- control company. Presently, the city’s vendor is contracted to remove feral chickens from city-owned properties, which include parks, golf courses and fire stations,” Harold Nedd, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Customer Services, said Monday in an email.

We’ve been receiving numerous complaints about feral chickens. Most Auwes refer to noise from roosters crowing before dawn, and those readers don’t know exactly where the rooster lives, which makes it difficult to pinpoint the landowner.

When the location is known, as in the first question, it’s possible to contact the government or private landowner, as Nedd said.

If you’re sure feral chickens are on city property, you can email complaints@honolulu.gov, call 808-768-4381 or report via the Honolulu 311 app, according to the city’s website.

For contact information for state agencies and departments, see 808ne.ws/feralchick. Complaints about feral chickens at state parks would be directed to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, and complaints about feral chickens at public schools would go to the state Department of Education, the website says.

Q: Regarding the “free” COVID-19 testing at the Honolulu airport, has the city been paying the Kidney Foundation to conduct the testing? If yes, what is the size of the contract?

A: Yes. “For this contract with the Kidney Foundation, we’ve paid $34,608,665.00 in total,” Brandi Higa, a spokesperson for the city, said Friday in an email.

The mayor’s office announced last week that the City and County of Honolulu would cease testing operations at the Airport Mobile Lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale after Dec. 30. Hawaii residents with valid ID do not pay out of pocket for these tests, which are administered by the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii.

Q: Do you have to have an email address to get the free, at-home COVID-19 tests?

A: No. But you must if you want to track your order. See covid.gov/tests for more information.

Auwe! What is it with the drivers who blast their car radios so loud that the house reverberates as they go by? And what is it with the drivers of noisy motorcycles and motorized tiny bikes — they seem to have no muffler, and delight in revving their engines as they slow down and speed up. This disturbs the peace of the neighborhoods and adds completely unnecessary noise pollution to our lovely island! — C.Z.

The Rotary Club of Ala Moana had a “Santa Clothes” shopping spree for 25 Lunalilo Elementary School children on Saturday at the Keeaumoku Walmart. In the excitement of the event, I did not realize I misplaced my wallet. It’s not like there was a lot of money in there, but the dread of canceling my credit cards and getting another driver’s license was concerning. I rushed back down to the Keeaumoku Walmart. Sure enough, a good Samaritan customer had turned my wallet over to Ingrid, a Walmart customer service employee. Mahalo to both the honest Walmart customer and Ingrid! You were both an answer to prayer. — Aloha, Sue Ann Lee, president, Ala Moana Rotary Club

