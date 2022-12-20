Kona storm charges through the islands
- By Rosemarie Bernardo and Timothy Hurley rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 11:36 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Two pedestrians Monday crossed South King Street through a downpour.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A cold front brought thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail throughout the state late Sunday into Monday. A fallen tree blocked an area outside the Japanese Cultural Center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Heavy rain Monday hampered motorists traveling on Fort Weaver Road in Ewa.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A woman covered herself Monday from rain in Pearl City.
