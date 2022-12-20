comscore Public input sought on plan for Hawaii’s public schools
Hawaii News

Public input sought on plan for Hawaii’s public schools

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

The public is invited to take an online survey to provide feedback on a draft of a new strategic plan that will steer Hawaii’s public school system for at least the next five years. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Yoko Otani and Mary Kipp

Scroll Up