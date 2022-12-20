Boys basketball Top 10: Maryknoll maintains hold on top spot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The shuffle never ends, but Maryknoll remains locked at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more

The shuffle never ends, but Maryknoll remains locked at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

The Spartans collected 14 out of 15 first-place votes to remain the season-long top team in Hawaii. Maryknoll took its first loss of the season on Saturday, losing to Neumann-Goretti (Penn.) 68-42 at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. The Spartans outlasted Leilehua on Monday 54-44.

After the ‘Iolani Classic concludes on Wednesday, the Spartans will travel to California for the Damien Tournament.

No. 2 Saint Louis also lost for the first time on Saturday after 10 wins, falling to the nation’s No. 1 team, Montverde (Fla.) 92-49. The young Crusaders garnered one first-place vote.

Punahou moved up two spots to No. 3. The Buffanblu routed MEI (Canada) 89-41 before losing to Georgia powerhouse Milton 68-61.

‘Iolani, which escaped with a win over Radford, remained at No. 4. Mililani climbed to No. 5 following a 55-46 win over then-No. 3 Leilehua.

Leilehua dropped the No. 6 while Kailua, Campbell and Kamehameha all crawled one notch higher. Kahuku lost at Kailua, 63-61, on Friday and fell three spots to No. 10.

Kamehameha had an especially intriguing week. The Warriors led Arizona powerhouse Millennium by 15 before losing 64-56.

Teams on the cusp also had their momentum halted. Kohala lost at Ka‘u 66-59, and Kapaa lost to rival Kauai 65-62.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Dec. 19, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (14) (11-1) 149 1

> next: lost to Neumann-Goretti 68-42, Friday

> def. Leilehua 54-44, Monday

> next: vs. Radford, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.

2. Saint Louis (1) (10-1) 128 2

> lost to Montverde (Fla.) 92-49, Friday

> next: vs. Baldwin, Monday, 1:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Moanalua, Tuesday, 9 a.m.

3. Punahou (9-2) 109 5

> lost to Milton (Ga.) 68-61, Saturday

> def. Moanalua 63-56 (OT), Monday

> next: Baldwin, Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

4. ‘Iolani (10-1) 99 4

> def. Radford 54-43, Friday

> next: vs. Montverde, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD, Tuesday

5. Mililani (7-3, 1-0 OIA) 87 6

> def. No. 3 Leilehua 55-46, Saturday

> next: vs. Waipahu, Thursday

6. Leilehua (6-5) 78 3

> lost to Mililani 55-46, Saturday

> lost to No. 1 Maryknoll 54-44, Monday

> next: Kamehameha, Tuesday, noon

7. Kailua (10-4, 1-0 OIA) 49 8

> def. No. 7 Kahuku 63-61, Saturday

> next: at Kaimuki, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Thursday, 6:45 p.m.

8. Campbell (11-4) 46 9

> def. Mid-Pacific 64-32, Wednesday

> next: at Waialua, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

9. Kamehameha (7-5) 44 10

> lost to Millennium (Ariz.) 64-56, Saturday

> def. Radford 54-43, Monday

> next: Leilehua, Tuesday, noon

10. Kahuku (7-3, 0-1 OIA) 23 7

> lost at No. 8 Kailua 63-61, Saturday

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Thursday