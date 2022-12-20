Hawaii Beat | Sports Boys basketball Top 10: Maryknoll maintains hold on top spot By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:10 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The shuffle never ends, but Maryknoll remains locked at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The shuffle never ends, but Maryknoll remains locked at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The Spartans collected 14 out of 15 first-place votes to remain the season-long top team in Hawaii. Maryknoll took its first loss of the season on Saturday, losing to Neumann-Goretti (Penn.) 68-42 at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. The Spartans outlasted Leilehua on Monday 54-44. After the ‘Iolani Classic concludes on Wednesday, the Spartans will travel to California for the Damien Tournament. No. 2 Saint Louis also lost for the first time on Saturday after 10 wins, falling to the nation’s No. 1 team, Montverde (Fla.) 92-49. The young Crusaders garnered one first-place vote. Punahou moved up two spots to No. 3. The Buffanblu routed MEI (Canada) 89-41 before losing to Georgia powerhouse Milton 68-61. ‘Iolani, which escaped with a win over Radford, remained at No. 4. Mililani climbed to No. 5 following a 55-46 win over then-No. 3 Leilehua. Leilehua dropped the No. 6 while Kailua, Campbell and Kamehameha all crawled one notch higher. Kahuku lost at Kailua, 63-61, on Friday and fell three spots to No. 10. Kamehameha had an especially intriguing week. The Warriors led Arizona powerhouse Millennium by 15 before losing 64-56. Teams on the cusp also had their momentum halted. Kohala lost at Ka‘u 66-59, and Kapaa lost to rival Kauai 65-62. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Dec. 19, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (14) (11-1) 149 1 > next: lost to Neumann-Goretti 68-42, Friday > def. Leilehua 54-44, Monday > next: vs. Radford, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. 2. Saint Louis (1) (10-1) 128 2 > lost to Montverde (Fla.) 92-49, Friday > next: vs. Baldwin, Monday, 1:30 p.m. > next: vs. Moanalua, Tuesday, 9 a.m. 3. Punahou (9-2) 109 5 > lost to Milton (Ga.) 68-61, Saturday > def. Moanalua 63-56 (OT), Monday > next: Baldwin, Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. 4. ‘Iolani (10-1) 99 4 > def. Radford 54-43, Friday > next: vs. Montverde, Monday, 6:30 p.m. > next: vs. TBD, Tuesday 5. Mililani (7-3, 1-0 OIA) 87 6 > def. No. 3 Leilehua 55-46, Saturday > next: vs. Waipahu, Thursday 6. Leilehua (6-5) 78 3 > lost to Mililani 55-46, Saturday > lost to No. 1 Maryknoll 54-44, Monday > next: Kamehameha, Tuesday, noon 7. Kailua (10-4, 1-0 OIA) 49 8 > def. No. 7 Kahuku 63-61, Saturday > next: at Kaimuki, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. > next: vs. Kalaheo, Thursday, 6:45 p.m. 8. Campbell (11-4) 46 9 > def. Mid-Pacific 64-32, Wednesday > next: at Waialua, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. 9. Kamehameha (7-5) 44 10 > lost to Millennium (Ariz.) 64-56, Saturday > def. Radford 54-43, Monday > next: Leilehua, Tuesday, noon 10. Kahuku (7-3, 0-1 OIA) 23 7 > lost at No. 8 Kailua 63-61, Saturday > next: vs. Kaimuki, Thursday Also receiving votes; Moanalua 6, Kamehameha-Maui 3, Roosevelt 2, Radford 1, University 1. Previous Story Sjarif Goldstein: Coaches can be some of best teachers, role models Next Story Television and radio – Dec. 20, 2022