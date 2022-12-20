comscore Girls basketball Top 10: Maryknoll replaces ‘Iolani at No. 1
Girls basketball Top 10: Maryknoll replaces ‘Iolani at No. 1

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

Static no more. Maryknoll supplanted ‘Iolani at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. The Spartans edged the Raiders on Saturday, 47-46, and collected six out of nine first-place votes to move up. Read more

Sjarif Goldstein: Coaches can be some of best teachers, role models

