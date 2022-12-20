Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls basketball Top 10: Maryknoll replaces ‘Iolani at No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:08 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Static no more. Maryknoll supplanted ‘Iolani at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. The Spartans edged the Raiders on Saturday, 47-46, and collected six out of nine first-place votes to move up. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Static no more. Maryknoll supplanted ‘Iolani at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. The Spartans edged the Raiders on Saturday, 47-46, and collected six out of nine first-place votes to move up. The Spartans were third in the poll last week, then posted wins over Punahou (43-40) and Damien (37-20) before beating ‘Iolani. Maryknoll will battle Kamehameha on Thursday. Konawaena gathered the remaining three first-place votes and remained at No. 2. ‘Iolani dropped to No. 3 with its first loss against Hawaii competition. Punahou flipped spots with Lahainaluna and is now No. 4. The Buffanblu defeated Kamehameha and Damien last week, those wins sandwiching a 43-40 loss at Maryknoll. Moanalua joined the Top 10 for the first time this week. Na Menehune improved to 3-0 in OIA East play with wins over Kailua and Kalaheo. Damien dropped out of the Top 10 after losing all four ILH D-I games last week, including a 54-48 overtime battle against Punahou. Among teams on the cusp, Hanalani, which was unbeaten, lost to Sacred Hearts. The Royals are now 9-1 (1-1 ILH D-II). Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Dec. 19, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (6) (13-1, 3-0 ILH) 87 3 > def. No. 5 Punahou 43-40, Wednesday > def. No. 10 Damien 37-20, Friday > def. No. 1 ‘Iolani 47-46, Saturday > next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m. 2. Konawaena (3) (7-3, 1-0 BIIF) 79 2 > vs. Christian Liberty, Friday > next: bye (vs. Kealakehe, Dec. 27) 3. ‘Iolani (10-3, 2-1 ILH) 76 1 > def. No. 10 Damien 59-39, Monday > won at No. 7 Kamehameha 33-32, Friday > lost at No. 3 Maryknoll 47-46, Saturday > next: at Punahou, Monday, 6 p.m. 4. Punahou (8-2, 2-1 ILH) 59 5 > won at No. 7 Kamehameha 55-45, Monday > lost at No. 3 Maryknoll 43-40, Wednesday > won at No. 10 Damien 64-58 (OT), Saturday > next: bye (vs. ‘Iolani, Jan. 3) 5. Lahainaluna (7-3, 4-0 MIL) 57 4 > def. Baldwin 77-21, Friday > next: at KS-Maui, Tuesday > next: at Maui, Friday 6. Campbell (5-6, 2-0 OIA) 45 7 > won at Nanakuli 74-10, Tuesday > def. Kapolei 59-5, Friday > next: at Waianae, Wednesday > next: vs. Pearl City, Friday 7. Kamehameha (9-4, 1-2 ILH) 35 8 > lost to No. 5 Punahou 55-45, Monday > won at No. 10 Damien 59-41, Wednesday > lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani 33-32, Friday > next: at Maryknoll, Thursday, 6 p.m. 8. Waiakea (8-3, 5-0 BIIF) 27 9 > def. Hilo 56-19, Saturday > next: bye (at KS-Hawaii, Jan. 2) 9. Maui (7-2, 3-1 MIL) 17 10 > won at KS-Maui 36-29, Tuesday > next: vs. King Kekaulike, Tuesday > next: vs. Lahainaluna, Friday 10. Moanalua (8-6, 3-0 OIA) 7 NR > won at Kailua 56-50, Tuesday > def. Kalaheo 56-20, Friday > next: vs. Castle, Wednesday > next: vs. Anuenue, Friday No longer in Top 10: Damien (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Damien 2, Hawaii Baptist 2, Radford 2. Previous Story Sjarif Goldstein: Coaches can be some of best teachers, role models