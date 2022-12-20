Girls basketball Top 10: Maryknoll replaces ‘Iolani at No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maryknoll supplanted ‘Iolani at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. The Spartans edged the Raiders on Saturday, 47-46, and collected six out of nine first-place votes to move up.

The Spartans were third in the poll last week, then posted wins over Punahou (43-40) and Damien (37-20) before beating ‘Iolani.

Maryknoll will battle Kamehameha on Thursday.

Konawaena gathered the remaining three first-place votes and remained at No. 2. ‘Iolani dropped to No. 3 with its first loss against Hawaii competition.

Punahou flipped spots with Lahainaluna and is now No. 4. The Buffanblu defeated Kamehameha and Damien last week, those wins sandwiching a 43-40 loss at Maryknoll.

Moanalua joined the Top 10 for the first time this week. Na Menehune improved to 3-0 in OIA East play with wins over Kailua and Kalaheo.

Damien dropped out of the Top 10 after losing all four ILH D-I games last week, including a 54-48 overtime battle against Punahou.

Among teams on the cusp, Hanalani, which was unbeaten, lost to Sacred Hearts. The Royals are now 9-1 (1-1 ILH D-II).

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Dec. 19, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (6) (13-1, 3-0 ILH) 87 3

> def. No. 5 Punahou 43-40, Wednesday

> def. No. 10 Damien 37-20, Friday

> def. No. 1 ‘Iolani 47-46, Saturday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m.

2. Konawaena (3) (7-3, 1-0 BIIF) 79 2

> vs. Christian Liberty, Friday

> next: bye (vs. Kealakehe, Dec. 27)

3. ‘Iolani (10-3, 2-1 ILH) 76 1

> def. No. 10 Damien 59-39, Monday

> won at No. 7 Kamehameha 33-32, Friday

> lost at No. 3 Maryknoll 47-46, Saturday

> next: at Punahou, Monday, 6 p.m.

4. Punahou (8-2, 2-1 ILH) 59 5

> won at No. 7 Kamehameha 55-45, Monday

> lost at No. 3 Maryknoll 43-40, Wednesday

> won at No. 10 Damien 64-58 (OT), Saturday

> next: bye (vs. ‘Iolani, Jan. 3)

5. Lahainaluna (7-3, 4-0 MIL) 57 4

> def. Baldwin 77-21, Friday

> next: at KS-Maui, Tuesday

> next: at Maui, Friday

6. Campbell (5-6, 2-0 OIA) 45 7

> won at Nanakuli 74-10, Tuesday

> def. Kapolei 59-5, Friday

> next: at Waianae, Wednesday

> next: vs. Pearl City, Friday

7. Kamehameha (9-4, 1-2 ILH) 35 8

> lost to No. 5 Punahou 55-45, Monday

> won at No. 10 Damien 59-41, Wednesday

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani 33-32, Friday

> next: at Maryknoll, Thursday, 6 p.m.

8. Waiakea (8-3, 5-0 BIIF) 27 9

> def. Hilo 56-19, Saturday

> next: bye (at KS-Hawaii, Jan. 2)

9. Maui (7-2, 3-1 MIL) 17 10

> won at KS-Maui 36-29, Tuesday

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Tuesday

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Friday

10. Moanalua (8-6, 3-0 OIA) 7 NR

> won at Kailua 56-50, Tuesday

> def. Kalaheo 56-20, Friday

> next: vs. Castle, Wednesday

> next: vs. Anuenue, Friday

No longer in Top 10: Damien (No. 10).