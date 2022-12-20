Kahuku finishes No. 25 in final MaxPreps Top 25

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two-time Open Division Hawaii state champion Kahuku is at No. 25 in the final MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings released Monday. Read more

The Red Raiders won a record 10th state championship with a 20-0 win over Punahou on Nov. 25 to finish the season 12-2.

Their only two losses were to national champion St. John Bosco, 34-7, in Bellflower, Calif., on Sept. 17 and 22-15 at home to Saint Frances (Md.) Academy on Sept. 30.

St. John Bosco finished No. 1 in the final rankings to claim the second national title (2019) in school history.

Saint Frances finished No. 8 in the rankings, with its only loss coming against No. 5 IMG Academy (Fla.).

It’s the fourth time in six years a team from Hawaii has finished in the Top 25. Saint Louis did it three years in a row from 2017 to 2019, with a school-best No. 7 ranking to end the 2018 season.

The final USA Today Super 25 high school football rankings will be released today.