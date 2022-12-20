Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kahuku finishes No. 25 in final MaxPreps Top 25 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:41 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Two-time Open Division Hawaii state champion Kahuku is at No. 25 in the final MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings released Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Two-time Open Division Hawaii state champion Kahuku is at No. 25 in the final MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings released Monday. The Red Raiders won a record 10th state championship with a 20-0 win over Punahou on Nov. 25 to finish the season 12-2. Their only two losses were to national champion St. John Bosco, 34-7, in Bellflower, Calif., on Sept. 17 and 22-15 at home to Saint Frances (Md.) Academy on Sept. 30. St. John Bosco finished No. 1 in the final rankings to claim the second national title (2019) in school history. Saint Frances finished No. 8 in the rankings, with its only loss coming against No. 5 IMG Academy (Fla.). It’s the fourth time in six years a team from Hawaii has finished in the Top 25. Saint Louis did it three years in a row from 2017 to 2019, with a school-best No. 7 ranking to end the 2018 season. The final USA Today Super 25 high school football rankings will be released today. Previous Story Sjarif Goldstein: Coaches can be some of best teachers, role models Next Story Television and radio – Dec. 20, 2022