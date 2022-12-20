comscore New Zealand sprinter set to join Warriors
Sports

New Zealand sprinter set to join Warriors

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

The fastest man in the South Pacific is joining the University of Hawaii football team. Read more

Previous Story
Sjarif Goldstein: Coaches can be some of best teachers, role models
Next Story
Television and radio – Dec. 20, 2022

Scroll Up