Reft hired to lead UCLA volleyball
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
12:05 a.m.
-
JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Alfee Reft, a former All-American with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, helped lead the San Diego women’s team to the NCAA tournament semifinals this season.
