comscore Reft hired to lead UCLA volleyball
Sports

Reft hired to lead UCLA volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM Alfee Reft, a former All-American with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, helped lead the San Diego women’s team to the NCAA tournament semifinals this season.

    JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Alfee Reft, a former All-American with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, helped lead the San Diego women’s team to the NCAA tournament semifinals this season.

Alfee Reft, a former All-America libero with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program, was named UCLA’s women’s volleyball coach on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Sjarif Goldstein: Coaches can be some of best teachers, role models
Next Story
Television and radio – Dec. 20, 2022

Scroll Up