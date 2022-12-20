Scoreboard – Dec. 20, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

High school boys preseason: ‘Iolani Classic. Semifinal at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fifth place semifinal at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Consolation Pool: Saint Louis vs. Moanalua, 9 a.m.; Maryknoll loser vs. Radford, 10:30 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Leilehua, noon; Punahou vs. Baldwin, 1:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Mid-Pacific vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Punahou II at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity III girls: La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; St. Andrew’s at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Kalaheo; McKinley at Kalani; Castle at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kahuku.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Waipahu; Campbell at Waialua; Waianae at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Pac-Five at Le Jardin; Punahou vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Saint Louis at Kamehameha. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Kapolei (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Waianae at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Pearl City at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Waipahu (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Campbell at Waialua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys preseason: ‘Iolani Classic. Seventh place, 3:30 p.m. Fifth place, 5 p.m. Third place, 6:30 p.m. Final, 8 p.m. Consolation Pool: Moanalua vs. Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; Baldwin vs. Maryknoll, 10:30 a.m.; Leilehua vs. Punahou, noon; Radford vs. Saint Louis, 1:30 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

OIA East girls: Kaiser at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kailua; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Castle at Moanalua; Anuenue at Farrington; Kalani at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Waianae; Mililani at Kapolei; Parl City at Radford; Waialua at Leilehua; Waipahu at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; ‘Iolani at Punahou; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Castle at Kaiser (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Moanalua at McKinley (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Kailua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalani at Kaimuki (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kailua at Farrington (boys varsity at 4 p.m.).