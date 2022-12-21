Editorial | Letters Letter: Avid blood donor reminds about giving Today Updated 12:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Despite the cancellations, delays and disruptions that COVID-19 brought upon the Blood Bank of Hawaii, I finally accomplished my goal of donating two pints of blood for every year that I lived until age 80. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Despite the cancellations, delays and disruptions that COVID-19 brought upon the Blood Bank of Hawaii, I finally accomplished my goal of donating two pints of blood for every year that I lived until age 80. On Nov. 29, I finally was able to donate my 160th pint of blood (20 gallons). I have been truly blessed to be healthy enough over the past 30-plus years to share my good fortune in helping 480 patients who needed the gift of life. (Each pint of blood is separated into three components — plasma, red blood cells, and platelets — for three patients.) With COVID-19 striking many people in Hawaii who urgently need the precious gift of life, and with the decrease in blood donations, the Blood Bank is desperately in need of more donors. I urge every healthy individual to seriously consider becoming a blood donor by giving the best Christmas gift to three patients. William T. Kinaka Wailuku EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Don’t build a new stadium; fix current one