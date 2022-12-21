Letter: Avid blood donor reminds about giving

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite the cancellations, delays and disruptions that COVID-19 brought upon the Blood Bank of Hawaii, I finally accomplished my goal of donating two pints of blood for every year that I lived until age 80.

On Nov. 29, I finally was able to donate my 160th pint of blood (20 gallons). I have been truly blessed to be healthy enough over the past 30-plus years to share my good fortune in helping 480 patients who needed the gift of life. (Each pint of blood is separated into three components — plasma, red blood cells, and platelets — for three patients.)

With COVID-19 striking many people in Hawaii who urgently need the precious gift of life, and with the decrease in blood donations, the Blood Bank is desperately in need of more donors. I urge every healthy individual to seriously consider becoming a blood donor by giving the best Christmas gift to three patients.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

