Letter: Build elevated lane for bicycles only

Rather than take away parking and/or car lanes, have the powers-that-be considered building an elevated bikeway (“Ala Wai bike lane would seriously hamper traffic,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 15)?

Such a bikeway would not have to support a heavy weight. The bikeway could have a pleasant, creative Hawaiian design and it would not subtract from existing flows.

It would not significantly impede the views. It would only take some creative thinking.

John Wollstein

Waikiki

