comscore Letter: Build elevated lane for bicycles only
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Build elevated lane for bicycles only

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Rather than take away parking and/or car lanes, have the powers-that-be considered building an elevated bikeway (“Ala Wai bike lane would seriously hamper traffic,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 15)? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Crypto currency lacks fundamental value

Scroll Up