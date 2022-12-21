Letter: Even humble rail would aid West Side commuters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hello city, state and federal government: Anybody home? When will you take care of our brothers and sisters from Nanakuli to Makaha? Read more

Hello city, state and federal government: Anybody home? When will you take care of our brothers and sisters from Nanakuli to Makaha? It has been 49 years since I started my high school teaching career at Waianae High School, and still no alternate road to alleviate traffic problems.

Has anybody heard of light rail? Lay railroad tracks on the ground and use trains to move people effectively. It already exists on Oahu!

Go on Sundays to Ewa and ride the Hawaiian Railway Society train from Ewa to Kapolei. Funny thing is, the track continues through Nanakuli. It used to be owned by the Oahu Railway and Land Co., and hauled sugar cane around the island.

The bridge on Farrington Highway was rebuilt some years ago. Use it for light rail, and run it to the end of Makaha.

Save money by laying one track only — use multiple trains one way in the morning and again in the evening. Connect to the new rail system in Kapolei.

Todd Hendricks

Kailua

