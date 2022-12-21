Letter: Helpful suggestions for freeway message boards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bless the heart of the person at the state Department of Transportation Highways Division who tries to come up with clever messages for the illuminated message boards over our busy freeways. They are, sadly, no Hawaiian Rent-All sign writer.

I humbly suggest the following messages be put in regular rotation instead. Though less precious, I’m sure my fellow motorists will find them worth showcasing.

>> Slower Traffic Keep Right (This Means You)

>> Use Your Signals (It’s So Easy)

>> Zipper Merge at the End (Really)

I gladly contribute these to the public domain for frequent, widespread use on Hawaii roads.

Ryan Ozawa

Mililani

