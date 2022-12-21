Diamond Head Theatre nears completion ahead of its January debut
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Diamond Head Theatre Artistic Director John Rampage stands in the new theater’s auditorium, which was designed to evoke the look and feel of the old theater.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The exterior as seen from Makapuu Avenue.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
At left is the old Diamond Head Theatre. At right is the side of the new theatre.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree