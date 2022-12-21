comscore Diamond Head Theatre nears completion ahead of its January debut
Features | Hawaii News

Diamond Head Theatre nears completion ahead of its January debut

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Diamond Head Theatre Artistic Director John Rampage stands in the new theater’s auditorium, which was designed to evoke the look and feel of the old theater.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Diamond Head Theatre Artistic Director John Rampage stands in the new theater’s auditorium, which was designed to evoke the look and feel of the old theater.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The exterior as seen from Makapuu Avenue.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    The exterior as seen from Makapuu Avenue.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM At left is the old Diamond Head Theatre. At right is the side of the new theatre.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    At left is the old Diamond Head Theatre. At right is the side of the new theatre.

When Rampage opens DHT’s long-anticipated production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella” in the new theater on Jan. 20, it will be the first show at DHT that he’s been able to do with a fly loft. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. Josh Green releases nearly $50M in Hawaii state funding

Scroll Up