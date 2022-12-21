comscore Congress set to give another $1 billion for Red Hill
Hawaii News

Congress set to give another $1 billion for Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The funding is expected to cover major repairs to the facility’s pipelines and other infrastructure that will facilitate the safe draining of approximately 104 million gallons of fuel from aging underground tanks. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. Josh Green releases nearly $50M in Hawaii state funding

Scroll Up