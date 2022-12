Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out Tuesday at a vacant home in Kapalama. Read more

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out Tuesday at a vacant home in Kapalama.

Eleven units with more than 40 firefighters responded at 9 a.m. to the fire at 1627 Pohaku St. Upon arrival, crews saw black smoke billowing from the two-story structure, the Honolulu Fire Department said. There was no one inside the home at the time.

Flames gutted the second floor of the structure, and heat from the blaze caused cracks in windows of a neighboring home.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 9:17 a.m. and extinguished it shortly after 10:05 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a damage estimate has yet to be determined. Area residents say the home has been vacant for about three years and that squatters frequent the property.

Tuesday’s fire was the second one that broke out at the house. A May 2021 fire caused damage estimated at $214,000 to the structure and its contents.