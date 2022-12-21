comscore Hawaii hotels offering local deals during slow holiday season
Hawaii News

Hawaii hotels offering local deals during slow holiday season

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM From left, Sacramento residents Frankie Morgan, left, Alex Herring, James Trevino and Jonathan Barlog enjoyed camaraderie and a cold beer Tuesday in the lobby of the Outrigger Reef hotel in Waikiki.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Typically from Christmas to New Year’s, Hawaii hotels see occupancy above 100%, but this year the guests seem to be staying away. Hotel guests walked Tuesday in the holiday-decorated lobby at the Outrigger Reef hotel in Waikiki.

Inflation eating into pandemic savings and the looming recession are playing a role in dampening demand from Hawaii’s core U.S. market. The sluggish return of international visitors, especially from Japan, isn’t helping, either. Read more

