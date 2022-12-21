comscore Illegal immigrant sentenced to time served, faces state charges
Hawaii News

Illegal immigrant sentenced to time served, faces state charges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

A 34-year-old deported immigrant who somehow found his way back to Hawaii from Mexico and was found sleeping in a car in Kona was sentenced to time served by a federal judge Monday — eight months after being held in custody. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. Josh Green releases nearly $50M in Hawaii state funding

Scroll Up