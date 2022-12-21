comscore Sen. Schatz steers $64M in surprise funds to Oahu rail project
Hawaii News

Sen. Schatz steers $64M in surprise funds to Oahu rail project

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Christmas came early for the city’s rail project when U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Tuesday that he had secured $63.8 million in unexpected, surprise federal funding to help cover inflationary construction costs. Read more

Gov. Josh Green releases nearly $50M in Hawaii state funding

