A 6-foot-9, 330-pound offensive tackle from London is joining the University of Hawaii football team. An offensive lineman is going from one UH to another. Read more

Two cousins — one the son of a nose tackle who played 15 NFL seasons — will be reunited.

Those were part of the developments leading to today’s signing day for the Rainbow Warriors.

The NCAA permits football prospects to sign letter of intent or scholarship agreements as early as 7 a.m. in the time zone where they reside. Because New Zealand is nearly a day ahead of the Hawaii time zone, sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia was able to sign with the Rainbow Warriors on Tuesday.

Osei-Nketia is a New Zealand-based sprinter who clocked 10.08 seconds in the 100-meter dash in an international meet in Eugene, Ore., in July.

“Ever since high school, I always found inspiration to play football one day,” he said.

The Warriors’ starting offensive tackles — Ilm Manning and Austin Hopp — completed their NCAA eligibility last month. But the Warriors might have replacement candidates with commitments from Fred Pelling from London and Joshua Atkins from the University of Houston.

“Choosing to play American football was a decision that went back four or five years now,” Pelling told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I thought, given the right chances, I might be right for that. Hawaii seems like a great place to play. There’s something special there.”

Pelling participated in the NFL Academy, which promotes the sports in Europe. That is where he developed a friendship with UH running backs coach Keiki Misipeka, who was an NFL International scout at the time.

Atkins, who is 6 feet 4 and 315 pounds, practiced mostly as an offensive guard during his two years at Houston. He appeared in only one game. But Atkins, who was a 3-star prospect as a Mansfield (Texas) Timberview High senior, projects to compete at tackle. Atkins turned down offers from Liberty, Missouri State, New Mexico, North Texas and San Diego State to sign with Houston in 2021.

Domata Peko Jr., whose father played 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, said he will sign with the Warriors this morning.

Peko, who is 6 feet 4 and 215 pounds, was a two-way player at Calabasas (Calif.) High. He was a receiver and tight end on offense and rush end on defense. “Wherever they need me, I want to contribute,” Peko said.

Peko delayed playing football until three years ago. He said he receives guidance from his father.

“It’s a blessing having him here every single day, passing his knowledge on to me,” Peko said. “I try to use it as much as I can football wise. I feel I have the No. 1 teacher and coach literally down the hall from me.”

Peko’s uncle, Tupe, is a former offensive guard who played for the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers.

His cousin, Vaifanua Peko, also will sign with the Warriors. Vaifanua is a 6-2, 210-pound linebacker from Samoana High in American Samoa.

Both Peko cousins have been invited to play in the Polynesian Bowl.

“It’s real exciting we’ll be able to play on the same team,” Domata Peko Jr. said. “We’ve been texting back and forth. We’re excited for each other.”

It appears the cousins will take a delayed path to Manoa as grayshirts. The initial plan is for both to join in January 2024, then have a full spring of training to launch into their first UH season. It was a strategy UH used with Peter Manuma and Matagi Thompson, both of whom developed into playmaking safeties this past season.

Two 2022 grayshirts — linebacker Malaki Te’o and rush end Lester-Laisene Lagafuaina — will join the Warriors next month. Te’o is the nephew of former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o.

Under the revised NCAA rules, recruiting classes are no longer limited to 25 initial scholarships each year. Teams can sign as many players as long as they do not exceed the 85-scholarship limit.