Mount Vernon blows up ‘Iolani’s offense in consolation

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
    ‘Iolani’s Alika Indalecio drives down court past Montverde’s Christopher Johnson on Monday.

Miguel Nunez scored nine points, and Dylan Colon and Chris Fitzgerald added eight each as Mount Vernon (N.Y.) outlasted ‘Iolani 43-29 in championship consolation play at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic on Tuesday night. Read more

