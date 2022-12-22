Letter: First responders keep us safe, so heartfelt thanks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo to our first responders. As I stay dry and warm in my house, I have listened to the sirens of police and ambulance vehicles. And occasionally I hear the Manoa Fire Station engine as it responds to a need.

We are so fortunate to have you all. Mahalo.

Mandy Bowers

Manoa

