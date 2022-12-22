Letter: Navy needs to cover costs for water safety

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the Navy is truly and sincerely committed to transparency and to restoring the trust of the people of Hawaii in its efforts to expeditiously resolve the Red Hill crisis, it would immediately agree to allow the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) to monitor all Navy testing wells in and surrounding the Red Hill site. Read more

If the Navy is truly and sincerely committed to transparency and to restoring the trust of the people of Hawaii in its efforts to expeditiously resolve the Red Hill crisis, it would immediately agree to allow the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) to monitor all Navy testing wells in and surrounding the Red Hill site and allow immediate disclosure of findings to the general public.

The Navy’s history of obfuscation, delay, denial, misdirection and concealment of vital testing results mandate independent control over testing for harmful contaminants.

The Navy, which is guilty of decades of incompetent and destructive stewardship of the Red Hill tanks and infrastructure, should also pay for the cost of BWS monitoring, laboratory testing and analysis — to partially compensate the extraordinary costs incurred by the water board to respond to the Navy’s destructive practices and contamination of the aquifer.

If the Navy refuses this reasonable and mutually beneficial proposal, Congress must step in and compel the Navy.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter