Alleged meth conspiracy on Oahu results in guilty plea

One of three men indicted last year for his alleged role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy entered a plea of guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Eric Mapa pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine without a plea agreement in place with the U.S. Department of Justice. He will remain out on bail before he is scheduled to be sentenced April 6 at 9 a.m. before Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson.

“It’s an eight-year-old case. Mr. Mapa took responsibility and he’s hoping … to get some reduction in incarceration,” said Mapa’s attorney, Myles Breiner. “He does anticipate some incarceration but how much will be determined later on. Fortunately, there was no violence and in the bigger picture, the amount of drugs was relatively small.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chris Thomas and William KeAupuni Akina, who are prosecuting the case for the government, declined comment through a spokesperson.

One of Mapa’s alleged co-conspirators, Raymond Pulu, entered a guilty plea Tuesday and will be sentenced by Watson on April 5 at 10 a.m. The third member of the alleged conspiracy, Theodore Mark Bonilla, on Tuesday successfully moved to have his trial continued to April 24 because his attorney, William Shipley, has a scheduling conflict. “How Mr. Bonilla’s case might be resolved is still to be determined,” Shipley told the Star-Advertiser in a statement.

The trio was indicted Oct. 7, 2021, for alleged drug sales that occurred between Oct. 1, 2016, and Oct. 31, 2016. They were allegedly found in possession of 46 firearms, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, handguns, semi-automatic rifles and ammunition, which are allegedly part of one of the men’s personal collection.

All of the firearms are subject to federal criminal forfeiture proceedings.

On Oct. 5, 2016, a confidential source working with agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration met Bonilla and Mapa at Bonilla’s apartment on Kamoku Street.

The source, referred to as “CS-1” in federal court documents, was trying to set up the controlled purchase of one pound of methamphetamine for $9,000. Once “CS-1” got to Bonilla’s apartment, the source allegedly told Bonilla he only had enough money for a half pound of crystal methamphetamine.

The source handed over the money and Bonilla verified that he received $4,500 by counting it out, according to a federal criminal complaint. Shortly after verifying the money, law enforcement allegedly saw Mapa leave Bonilla’s residence and approach a dark colored Chevy truck that was parked nearby.

Mapa was then allegedly seen walking back to Bonilla’s apartment trying to “conceal something in his hand, underneath his hat,” according to the Oct. 6, 2016, federal criminal complaint. Mapa was seen entering Bonilla’s apartment and once inside he allegedly gave Bonilla a half pound of crystal methamphetamine.

Bonilla allegedly weighed it and gave it to CS-1. Law enforcement then observed Mapa leave Bonilla’s apartment before CS-1 also left. Law enforcement agents then pulled over Mapa’s car and executed a search warrant on Bonilla’s apartment.

Bonilla allegedly told federal agents about the transaction and that he “pinched” some of the methamphetamine for his personal stash after he weighed it out.

After he was arrested, Mapa provided a statement to DEA agents.

He allegedly told the agents that Bonilla contacted him and “placed an order” for one pound of crystal methamphetamine. At Bonilla’s residence, Mapa allegedly told agents that Bonilla’s friend, CS-1, only had enough money for a half pound of crystal methamphetamine.

Mapa acknowledged taking the money from CS-1, pulling out $500 for his work on the transaction, and then bringing the methamphetamine back into Bonilla’s apartment but “couldn’t remember who he provided it to,” according to federal court records.