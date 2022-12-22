comscore Alleged meth conspiracy on Oahu results in guilty plea
Hawaii News

Alleged meth conspiracy on Oahu results in guilty plea

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

One of three men indicted last year for his alleged role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy entered a plea of guilty in federal court Wednesday. Read more

