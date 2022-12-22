Hilo man charged in connection with illegal plantings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 65-year-old Hilo man was charged in connection with the alleged illegal plantings of about 165 juvenile coconut palm trees at Waiola River State Recreation Area on Hawaii island.

Gene S. Tamashiro was charged Monday with two violations: prohibited acts relating to geological features and planting or introducing new plants without authorization at the state park.

Officers of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources and Enforcement alleged Tamashiro and a group of 15 people planted approximately 165 juvenile coconut trees in the middle of the state park Sunday.

A DOCARE officer saw Tamashiro plant a coconut palm tree near the Kamehameha Statue Sunday afternoon, DLNR said in a news release.

Officers arrested Tamashiro and released him after he posted $500 bail.

DLNR said Tamashiro was cited in January 2021 for three violations in connection with the alleged illegal plantings of several hundred taro and banana plants. Days later, authorities arrested him at Iolani Palace after he allegedly jumped a fence after being denied permission to gather with supporters to mark the anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.