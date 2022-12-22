comscore Hilo man charged in connection with illegal plantings
Hilo man charged in connection with illegal plantings

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES Gene S. Tamashiro was charged Monday with two violations: prohibited acts relating to geological features and planting or introducing new plants without authorization at the state park.

    COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

A 65-year-old Hilo man was charged in connection with the alleged illegal plantings of about 165 juvenile coconut palm trees at Waiola River State Recreation Area on Hawaii island. Read more

