Honolulu Police Department looks to expand 3-day workweek

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

The three days a week, 12 hours a day work schedule is returning to the Hono­lulu Police Department in the summer following a nine-month pilot project that showed increased patrol staffing and improved morale, Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told police commissioners Wednesday. Read more

