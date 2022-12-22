comscore ‘In-person’ chosen as Hawaii’s 2022 word of the year
Hawaii News

‘In-person’ chosen as Hawaii’s 2022 word of the year

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

In this season when the literati customarily announce their chosen “word of the year,” English dictionary giants like Merriam-Webster and Oxford tend to seize on provocative terms of the moment, such as “gaslighting” and “goblin mode.” Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: How do I find a licensed care home?

Scroll Up