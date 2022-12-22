comscore Shelter dog finds a home after Gov. Josh Green’s news conference
Shelter dog finds a home after Gov. Josh Green’s news conference

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Sweetie, a pitbull mix, was adopted Wednesday after appearing at the state Capitol on Monday.

Sweetie’s Christmas miracle was the result of a confluence of events that brought her to the state Capitol Monday as an ambassador for the Hawaiian Humane Society, which was one of approximately 180 organizations that received shares of $50 million in grants-in-aid. Read more

