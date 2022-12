Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade’s Ross Reeves was named the Pacific West Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The redshirt freshman guard scored 107 points, dished out 15 assists, and grabbed 11 rebounds while shooting 56.2 percent from the field in five games over seven days. He had three 20-point games over that stretch, including a career-high 34 point game. In that game, he knocked down seven triples in to lead the Silverswords to an upset win over No. 18 Saint Martin’s on Sunday.

Heading into the Christmas break, he is fourth in the conference with a scoring average of 18.4, fifth in field goal percentage with 50.0 percent, and tied for third in 3-pointers made per game with an average of 2.8. He also leads the conference in free throw percentage at 91.4 after knocking down 32-for-35 free throws.

Chaminade now has 43 all-time player of the week honorees, the most of any program in PacWest history.