Neumann-Goretti needs double OT to capture ‘Iolani Classic

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
Robert Wright III scored 36 points as Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) edged Mount St. Joseph (Md.), 76-72, in double overtime to capture the ‘Iolani Classic championship on Wednesday night. Read more

