Scoreboard – Dec. 22, 2022

CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, SMU vs. Iona, 10 a.m.; Utah State vs. Seattle, noon; Washington State vs. George Washington, 4 p.m.; Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH Varsity I girls: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II girls: Mid-Pacific at Hanalani; 'Iolani II at Sacred Hearts. Games start at 6 p.m. ILH Varsity III girls: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific at St. Andrew's. Games start at 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Moanalua at Rosevelt; Kaiser at McKinley; Kalani at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Farrington. OIA West boys: Waipahu at Mililani; Radford at Leilehua; Waialua at Kapolei; Campbell at Waianae; Nanakuli at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. FRIDAY BASKETBALL College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Games at 11:30 a.m.; 2 p.m.; 5 p.m. 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. OIA East girls: Castle at Kaiser; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; ailua at Kahuku; Anuenue at Moanalua; McKinley at Farrington; Kaimuki at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West girls: Pearl City at Campbell; Waianae at Mililani; Kapolei at Nanakuli; Radford at Waialua; Aiea at Leilehua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. SOCCER ILH boys: Kamehameha at Punahou; 'Iolani at Le Jardin; Damien vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m. SWIMMING AND DIVING OIA Relays: 2 p.m. at Kalani. BASKETBALL OIA Boys' Varsity Farrington 48, Castle 44 Boys' Junior Varsity Farrington 56, Castle 49 Girls' Varisty Basketball Kalani 52, McKinley 16 SOCCER OIA Boys' Varsity Kalani 16, Kaimuki 0 ILH Boys' Varsity 'Iolani 2, Mid-Pacific 1 Girls' Varsity Mid-Pacific 4, Damien 1 LOCAL ACES NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB Peter Okutani, Aiea Dec. 5 Ted Makalena GC 4 120 7-iron Stephen Massey, Wahiawa Dec. 12 Royal Hawaiian GC 3B 137 8-iron Jenny Kim, Honolulu Dec. 14 Hawaii Prince Golf Club C3 126 7-iron Sounthone Tom Sayarath, Honolulu Dec. 15 Pearl Country Club 16 171 6-iron Steven Nakamoto,Aiea Dec. 16 Navy Marine GC 12 122 8-iron Richard Masaki, Kaneohe Dec. 16 Mid-Pacific CC 11 176 4-hybrid Grant Sugai, Aiea Dec. 17 Ewa Beach Golf Club 8 102 A Wedge Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.