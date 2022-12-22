Scoreboard – Dec. 22, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, SMU vs. Iona, 10 a.m.; Utah State vs. Seattle, noon; Washington State vs. George Washington, 4 p.m.; Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Varsity I girls: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Mid-Pacific at Hanalani; ‘Iolani II at Sacred Hearts. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III girls: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s. Games start at 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Moanalua at Rosevelt; Kaiser at McKinley; Kalani at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Farrington.

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Mililani; Radford at Leilehua; Waialua at Kapolei; Campbell at Waianae; Nanakuli at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Games at 11:30 a.m.; 2 p.m.; 5 p.m. 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

OIA East girls: Castle at Kaiser; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; ailua at Kahuku; Anuenue at Moanalua; McKinley at Farrington; Kaimuki at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Campbell; Waianae at Mililani; Kapolei at Nanakuli; Radford at Waialua; Aiea at Leilehua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Kamehameha at Punahou; ‘Iolani at Le Jardin; Damien vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

OIA Relays: 2 p.m. at Kalani.

BASKETBALL

OIA

Boys’ Varsity

Farrington 48, Castle 44

Boys’ Junior Varsity

Farrington 56, Castle 49

Girls’ Varisty Basketball

Kalani 52, McKinley 16

SOCCER

OIA

Boys’ Varsity

Kalani 16, Kaimuki 0

ILH

Boys’ Varsity

‘Iolani 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Girls’ Varsity

Mid-Pacific 4, Damien 1

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Peter Okutani, Aiea Dec. 5 Ted Makalena GC 4 120 7-iron

Stephen Massey, Wahiawa Dec. 12 Royal Hawaiian GC 3B 137 8-iron

Jenny Kim, Honolulu Dec. 14 Hawaii Prince Golf Club C3 126 7-iron

Sounthone Tom Sayarath, Honolulu Dec. 15 Pearl Country Club 16 171 6-iron

Steven Nakamoto,Aiea Dec. 16 Navy Marine GC 12 122 8-iron

Richard Masaki, Kaneohe Dec. 16 Mid-Pacific CC 11 176 4-hybrid

Grant Sugai, Aiea Dec. 17 Ewa Beach Golf Club 8 102 A Wedge

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.