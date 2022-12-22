Sports | Sports Breaking Wright III named ‘Iolani Classic most valuable player By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:51 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Robert Wright III was named most valuable player of the ‘Iolani Classic after leading Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) to its first championship. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Robert Wright III was named most valuable player of the ‘Iolani Classic after leading Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) to its first championship. The senior guard scored 23 points in the Saints’ 68-42 win over Maryknoll and 20 as they ousted Lake Oswego (Ore.), 75-59. He again stepped up with 25 points in a 56-50 semifinal win over Milton (Ga.), but saved his best for the title game on Wednesday. Wright poured in 36 points in the 76-72 double-overtime win over Mount St. Joseph (Md.), adding four assists and three steals. The Baylor-bound guard finished the Classic averaging 26 points per game. Mount St. Joseph senior Amani Hansberry was named most outstanding player. He averaged 19 points per game, and had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the title-game loss to Neumann-Goretti. The tournament’s highest scorer was 6-foot-8 sophomore Winters Grady of Lake Oswego, who averaged 30.8 points per game. All-Tournament MVP: Robert Wright III, Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) MOP: Amani Hansberry, Mount St. Joseph (Md.) Skylar Miyasato, Moanalua Zelston Militante, Leilehua Dillon Kellner, Punahou Justin Yap, Maryknoll Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis Taniela Taliauli, ‘Iolani Winters Grady, Lake Oswego (Ore.) Cameron Holmes, Millennium (Ariz.) Kinston Tosi, Millennium (Ariz.) Tavien Tyler, Mount Vernon (N.Y.) Avery White, Milton (Ga.) Josh Dixon, Milton (Ga.) Seth Fitzgerald, Milton (Ga.) Cooper Flagg, Montverde (Fla.) Kwame Evans, Montverde (Fla.) Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, Montverde (Fla.) Khaafiq Myers, Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) Sultan Adewale, Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) Previous Story NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ headed to YouTube beginning next season