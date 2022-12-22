Wright III named ‘Iolani Classic most valuable player

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Robert Wright III was named most valuable player of the ‘Iolani Classic after leading Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) to its first championship.

The senior guard scored 23 points in the Saints’ 68-42 win over Maryknoll and 20 as they ousted Lake Oswego (Ore.), 75-59.

He again stepped up with 25 points in a 56-50 semifinal win over Milton (Ga.), but saved his best for the title game on Wednesday.

Wright poured in 36 points in the 76-72 double-overtime win over Mount St. Joseph (Md.), adding four assists and three steals. The Baylor-bound guard finished the Classic averaging 26 points per game.

Mount St. Joseph senior Amani Hansberry was named most outstanding player. He averaged 19 points per game, and had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the title-game loss to Neumann-Goretti.

The tournament’s highest scorer was 6-foot-8 sophomore Winters Grady of Lake Oswego, who averaged 30.8 points per game.

All-Tournament

MVP: Robert Wright III, Neumann-Goretti (Pa.)

MOP: Amani Hansberry, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)

Skylar Miyasato, Moanalua

Zelston Militante, Leilehua

Dillon Kellner, Punahou

Justin Yap, Maryknoll

Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis

Taniela Taliauli, ‘Iolani

Winters Grady, Lake Oswego (Ore.)

Cameron Holmes, Millennium (Ariz.)

Kinston Tosi, Millennium (Ariz.)

Tavien Tyler, Mount Vernon (N.Y.)

Avery White, Milton (Ga.)

Josh Dixon, Milton (Ga.)

Seth Fitzgerald, Milton (Ga.)

Cooper Flagg, Montverde (Fla.)

Kwame Evans, Montverde (Fla.)

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, Montverde (Fla.)

Khaafiq Myers, Neumann-Goretti (Pa.)

Sultan Adewale, Neumann-Goretti (Pa.)