comscore Wright III named ‘Iolani Classic most valuable player
Sports | Sports Breaking

Wright III named ‘Iolani Classic most valuable player

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 a.m.

Robert Wright III was named most valuable player of the ‘Iolani Classic after leading Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) to its first championship. Read more

Previous Story
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ headed to YouTube beginning next season

Scroll Up