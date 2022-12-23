comscore Man enters guilty pleas in California-to-Hawaii drug case
Man enters guilty pleas in California-to-Hawaii drug case

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:30 a.m.

A man accused of setting up a California-to-Hawaii drug shipment operation that delivered methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl to market in the islands entered guilty pleas Thursday in federal court. Read more

