Mauna Loa, Kilauea share same ‘plumbing,’ new study suggests

  By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  Scientists think pancakelike chambers, called sills, channel magma laterally and upward to recharge the chambers of both Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes. Above, a close look at Mauna Loa's Fissure 3 lava channel near the vent earlier this month.

    Scientists think pancakelike chambers, called sills, channel magma laterally and upward to recharge the chambers of both Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes. Above, a close look at Mauna Loa’s Fissure 3 lava channel near the vent earlier this month.

  Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes both went silent at the same time earlier this month, leading scientists to think they are fed by the same source. Above, an aerial view of Mauna Loa's Fissure 3 vent and lava channel before the eruption stopped.

    Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes both went silent at the same time earlier this month, leading scientists to think they are fed by the same source. Above, an aerial view of Mauna Loa’s Fissure 3 vent and lava channel before the eruption stopped.

Scientists for the first time have mapped out the deep underground plumbing of Hawaii’s active volcanoes by locating and plotting hundreds of thousands of earthquakes over a 3-1/2-year period. Read more

