Mauna Loa, Kilauea share same ‘plumbing,’ new study suggests
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:29 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / DEC. 7
Scientists think pancakelike chambers, called sills, channel magma laterally and upward to recharge the chambers of both Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes. Above, a close look at Mauna Loa’s Fissure 3 lava channel near the vent earlier this month.
COURTESY U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / DEC. 5
Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes both went silent at the same time earlier this month, leading scientists to think they are fed by the same source. Above, an aerial view of Mauna Loa’s Fissure 3 vent and lava channel before the eruption stopped.