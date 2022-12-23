Rearview Mirror: Revisiting tales from 2022 rekindles fond memories
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
BOB SIGALL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Castle Junction is not named for Castle Hospital, 2 miles away, but for Harold K.L. Castle’s office at the intersection of Auloa Road and Pali, Kamehameha and Kalanianaole highways.
COURTESY REGGIE HO
Reggie Ho, a 5-foot-5, 135-pound place-kicker, booted four field goals for Notre Dame in a win over Michigan 19-17 in 1988. That game is now known as “the Reggie Ho game” at Notre Dame.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Bill “The Knee” Pacheco was a star place-kicker for Saint Louis School, and played in University of Hawaii vs. alumni games until he was 64.
