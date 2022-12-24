Maui food truck issued red placard due to cockroach infestation

The state Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch today announced it had posted a red “closed” placard “to protect public health” at the Thai Mee Up Kula 2 food truck due to a cockroach infestation.

The food truck is operated by Maui Mobile Food Court LLC at 28 Kiopaa Place in Makawao.

The food establishment received the red placard Thursday and must remain closed until all violations are resolved and DOH allows the food truck to reopen to the public, according to a news release.

During the routine inspection, a DOH inspector observed approximately 25 roaches in various life stages throughout the truck, including on a shelf above the service window, beneath frying pans, in a to-go food container and on the floor, the release said. Other “critical violations” observed included droppings on wiping cloths on a shelf above the service window; an accumulation of grease and food debris throughout the truck; the entrance door left open without a screen or other means in place to prevent the entry of flies and other pests; and lack of proper temperature control in a prep chiller.

The corrective actions ordered by DOH include professional pest control treatment, deep cleaning and a screened doorway, the release said.

A followup inspection is scheduled for Wednesday.

To view restaurant inspection reports, check hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program, visit health.hawaii.gov/san/.