Letter: Concert was music to ears, ‘chicken skin’ hour

On a recent Sunday in November, I was privileged to hear the West Oahu University Band concert at Pearl City High School.

The music was out of this world, played with such gusto by young people, directed by Michael Nakasone and Chadwick Kamei. It was truly a “chicken skin” hour to listen to these talented young people.

We need to applaud the adults who take time to nurture the talents of students who want to learn and become responsible adults!

My thanks/gratitude to all those who enjoy entertaining and who share with us beautiful music — such comfort and peace.

Jane M. Harada

Aiea

