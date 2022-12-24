Editorial | Letters Letter: Wasps’ release might yield unintended results Today Updated 12:03 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In the Dec. 15 newspaper, there was an article about the state Department of Agriculture’s proposal to release a parasitic wasp species to suppress the coffee berry borer beetle (“Tiny wasps could help save Hawaii’s coffee industry”). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In the Dec. 15 newspaper, there was an article about the state Department of Agriculture’s proposal to release a parasitic wasp species to suppress the coffee berry borer beetle (“Tiny wasps could help save Hawaii’s coffee industry”). It recalls this from “Under a White Sky” by Elizabeth Kolbert: “In the 1950s, Hawaii’s Department of Agriculture decided to control giant African snails, which had been introduced two decades earlier as garden ornaments, by importing rosy wolfsnails, which are also known as cannibal snails. The cannibal snails mostly left the giant snails alone. Instead, they ate their way through dozens of species of Hawaii’s small endemic land snails, producing what E.O. Wilson has called ‘an extinction avalanche.’” Kenneth Fukunaga Downtown EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: ‘In-person’ is Hawaii’s word for 2022