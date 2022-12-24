Letter: Wasps’ release might yield unintended results

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the Dec. 15 newspaper, there was an article about the state Department of Agriculture’s proposal to release a parasitic wasp species to suppress the coffee berry borer beetle (“Tiny wasps could help save Hawaii’s coffee industry”). Read more

It recalls this from “Under a White Sky” by Elizabeth Kolbert: “In the 1950s, Hawaii’s Department of Agriculture decided to control giant African snails, which had been introduced two decades earlier as garden ornaments, by importing rosy wolfsnails, which are also known as cannibal snails. The cannibal snails mostly left the giant snails alone. Instead, they ate their way through dozens of species of Hawaii’s small endemic land snails, producing what E.O. Wilson has called ‘an extinction avalanche.’”

Kenneth Fukunaga

Downtown

