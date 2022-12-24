comscore Hawaii public school teachers denied 2 extra paid days off
Hawaii News

Hawaii public school teachers denied 2 extra paid days off

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Thousands of Hawaii public school teachers, vice principals and other school employees learned Friday that they will be denied the two extra paid workdays off that Gov. Josh Green offered to state workers as a holiday gift. Read more

Previous Story
Mauna Loa, Kilauea share same ‘plumbing,’ new study suggests

Scroll Up