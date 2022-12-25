Readers share ‘I appreciate …’ letters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the spirit of the season, our readers share what they feel grateful for.

Find comfort, joy in positives

If you’re weary and overwhelmed this holiday season, remember Ukrainians who struggle daily without reliable electricity, heat and WiFi.

When your kids stubbornly ignore what you say, tip your hat to their teachers and coaches who coax and inspire them to do their best.

If deep loss and grief crowd your days, detour to the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra or Hawaii Youth Symphony to breathe in the healing power of music.

If you’re worried about feeding your loved ones, give a resounding shaka to the Hawaii Foodbank, that steady beacon of hope and aloha.

Peace, faith, comfort and joy — these are more than Christmas carol words. Look for them each day, throughout the year, and your heart will be full.

Joyce Torrey

Kahala

Cancer survival, new grandkids

I was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer Stage 4 back in late 2016. Kaiser Permanente tried various chemotherapies, which were harsh for me and ineffective in preventing the cancer growth. I held a meeting with my sons to say goodbye.

At my next appointment, my Kaiser oncology doctor offered a somewhat new immunotherapy drug called Keytruda (it was not yet approved for colon cancer); however, I did have some unusual cancer markers.

I had a remarkably positive response to Keytruda. It stopped the cancer growth. Since then I have been able to see grandkids born and develop. My gratitude for being able to visit with and love young Scott and Kate … priceless.

Jim Wolfe

Nuuanu

Thanks to first responders, others

As we celebrate the holiday season, please remember our first responders, law enforcement, military and other essential personnel who are working to protect and serve our community.

I appreciate these dedicated men and women and the services they provide. Mahalo for all your work and for being there for us, especially when your services are needed.

Scott Kamiya

Chinatown

Loving the crowds after closures

This might sound weird, but I appreciate the crowds. During the height of the pandemic, almost everything was shut down. Scientists knew the best way to keep the virus at bay was to stay healthy by exercising.

My primary workout spot, Ala Moana Beach Park, was closed. So I walked Ala Moana Boulevard from Kamakee Street, around the Ala Wai Yacht Harbor and back. It was eerie looking at a totally blacked-out Hawaii Prince Hotel.

I also walked Ala Moana Shopping Center. I was sad to see many businesses closed, some forever. During the holidays, there were fewer people milling about. It was heartbreaking.

As an essential health care worker, I felt guilty going into work as thousands lost their jobs and careers.

Restrictions finally eased. When they were totally lifted, I celebrated by having a burger and beer at Mai Tai’s.

I never thought a crowd would look so good.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

Nursing home gives loving care

I would like to express my gratitude for the excellent care provided to my 92-year-old mother at Maluhia Nursing Home.

The warm welcome received from staff from the very first days of my mother’s admission to the facility shows how caring they are toward the patients and families they work with. Their professionalism guides me to change my thinking, accepting the truth about my elderly mother’s health decline, and her needs for placement.

My emotions are liberated when I am with her at Maluhia, seeing her medically stable. I am able to make each visit to my mother a celebration since it fills my days with the pleasure of spending quality time with her. Yet, I feel comfortable to be away from her because she is well cared for and safe there.

I am very grateful to the Maluhia staff for my mother’s continued time and life with me. Much respect for all of you, and please know that you will be in my heart forever.

Tuechan Young

Salt Lake

Indebted to water leader Lau

In the spirit of the season, I am forever indebted to Honolulu Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer Ernest Lau for investigating, bringing awareness to and reporting of the Red Hill fuel leaks and other man-made environmental disasters.

Mr. Lau is from a generation that is rare in today’s society, whereby right is right, and wrong is wrong. Passionate, steadfast, genuine and a deep-rooted humanitarian who does not comprise his convictions for wealth, ego, career and other interests.

I cannot survive a day without wai or water.

Johnnie-Mae L. Perry

Waianae

Mahalo to trash crew

Our mahalo goes to our opala crew. We live on a little lane so the truck comes down the lane as the driver carefully backs up. Two men riding the back of the truck quickly grab the bags and toss them into the truck. These bags can be messy, stinky, packed with broken glass and other dangerous items. The men do their best to work efficiently and safely.

It’s a thankless job done year round, rain or shine, with only two days off: Christmas and New Year’s Eve! Over the many years, our opala crew of different men has always been friendly, waving at us or the grandchildren. The highlight of the morning for the mo‘opuna was hearing the truck and rushing to the window to watch and wave at them.

This letter is our mahalo to show our appreciation for the work that is critical to our community’s health, wellness and beauty. Maika‘i. Good work!

Richard Vierra and Nohea Chang

Pauoa Valley

Tribute to elder caregivers

I pay tribute to the adult children who take care of their aging parents. The gesture is not easy, especially if they have their own families that they need to be concerned with, too.

Taking care of elders is tedious. It entails a lot of patience, strength, understanding, courage, time, sacrifice and much more. But why do these adult children do it? Do they do it for love? Do they feel it is an obligation? Do they do it for any returns? Do they do it for recognition? Do they do it for self satisfaction? Do they do it for gratitude?

Regardless of the reason, the aging parents are in safe hands and these adult children are worth the commendation.

Trifona Andres

Kaneohe

Much to appreciate in life

At the end of the day, the sun goes down

We often reflect and listen for sounds

Sounds of a voice from times gone past

Sound in our minds that will always last

Filled with love and painfully aware

We murmur to ourselves a little Prayer

A Prayer that comes along with a sigh

of those happy moments of times gone by

A void is still filling our lives

As we relive moments of earlier times

The times when our hearts were full

Our souls were complete then death took its toll

This toll took the breath from deep in our soul

And left us lost in a tunnel-like hole

A hole that may never be filled

Try as we may to reprogram our will

We must however not live in the past

The sounds of those voices will forever last

So step back now and do reflect

On all you have to appreciate.

Kay Hampton

Hawaii Kai

Lucky to have good people

Words cannot describe my humble appreciation and gratitude for not only God’s grace in bringing to me each day’s mornings and birdsong along with Hawaii’s peace and beauty, but for those people making, and continuing to make, my life full to the brim, easing these days’ unrelenting, continuing challenges arising from ongoing personal, physical, family and medical events.

I couldn’t get through a day without the comfort, support and humor from these people, my doctors and friends: Dr. DeBoard, Donna and Xandra, our lifesavers; the Paws Patrol (Margs, Deb, Betty); our friends; Dr. Karen; Dr. Loh; Eden Matsushima, neighbor; Dr. Amjadi; Al, our postman; Edna, our Star-Advertiser carrier; Alice Inoue with her good words; David Shapiro for his insight and chuckles; and my husband Lou, who unflinchingly cares for me at times when I cannot.

To you all, I shout my constant appreciation and gratitude!

Marsha J. Faulkner

Hawaii Kai

Thankful for water fighters

Proudest thanks to Ernest Lau, who has spearheaded action on the Red Hill crises, for the hard work and sleepless nights that you have poured into salvaging our priceless water resources.

I am so grateful. Thanks also to all the Department of Health and Board of Water Supply personnel, environmentalists, etc. You all are very much appreciated!

I. Matsumoto

Pearl City

Enjoy and cherish life

2022 has been an up-and-down year for many people, including myself. Hopefully 2023 and beyond will be better.

COVID-19 continues to be a major health concern. There was a brief time late last year that I wasn’t sure if I was coming home to my family. But with the sheer love and determination from my family, friends and especially my wife Lil, I was barely able to do that. She saved me, I saved her and we managed to save each other.

You can build character and pull yourself out of any predicament if you put your mind to it. Sweat the small stuff because it will lead to success in the bigger things in life. The best cheerleader in the world is yourself.

I pray every day for our family as well as for others who need it. Man is born broken, but he lives by mending and the grace of God is his glue. Just like at Thanksgiving, when you’re supposed to say what you’re thankful for, mine is simple: I’m glad to be alive and be able to travel because there will be a day in the future that I can’t do that. Yes, I am most thankful that God is always at my door watching over me and has my life in the palm of his almighty hand.

My wife is not perfect, I’m far from perfect, but we’re perfect for each other and that’s why we’ve been blissfully married for 40 years. I’m thankful for my beautiful family, two sons (Brandon a vice principal and Justin a financial consultant) and two cute grandkids (Caleb and baby Daniel Boy) who bring me the most joy at Christmas. And that my wife and I can find time to sing, dance hula and play ukulele for the kupuna, as they need love and hope, and to live a healthy life and try to be happy.

That we’re able to provide housing to low-income and subsidized tenants in our many apartment buildings; otherwise they’d be homeless. On that note, the movie “Shawshank Redemption” perhaps sums it up the best: Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and good things never die.

Enjoy life and have fun, because we all have a little child in each of us. Happy holidays, everyone!

Kevin Au

Kahala

Look forward to future

Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas

Say it loud so all can hear

Being happy this time of year

“To be” is hard sometimes

COVID has changed all of us

To rethink what is normal

Who would have thought,

What this pandemic had brought

Confusion, depression, and seclusion

Wear my mask or not

Worry about getting sick

OK, enough of the sad stuff

Let’s make our Christmas nice

Bring the lights on

Shine it bright throughout the night

Twinkling lights all around

Santa is all in red and white

Have you been naughty or nice?

No matter how you are

You are loved by all

Your family and friends

And of course do not forget

Your adorable lovable pet

Be easy on yourself this coming new year

Soon it will be two thousand and twenty three

Time waits for no one, so they say

Before you know it

It flew away

Spend it wisely before it’s gone

Seriously time to dream is now

Just go for it!

Monette Gilding

Pearl City

People who help people

Mahalo to my neighbor in Hawaii who calls to fill a pothole, report a broken sprinkler head, or report a stalled vehicle in traffic.

I am also grateful to citizens who take action to help a young child or elderly person when they are mistreated, as well as volunteers who serve on public and private boards and those who implement programs to help the disadvantaged.

To all who live here to make living in Hawaii a wonderful experience: Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Leonard Leong

Manoa

Cancer survivor grateful

Cancer. It invades the body. It shakes up emotions, threatens trust, and creates loss. It is terrifying. Many people hate it.

Gratitude. It frees the body. It normalizes emotions, assures trust, and nurtures loss. It is warm and inviting. People connect with it.

Cancer. There are lots of unknowns. It somehow enters the body, stays there, and grows. People with healthy lifestyles may get cancer, while those with unhealthy lifestyles may not. It is a crippling disease physically, mentally, and spiritually. It is internal. Cancer brings up many questions and unfathomable fears, such as the end of life and leaving loved ones behind.

Will I die from the cancer? If so, who will take care of my loved ones? Will they ever get over the loss? Will they get help if they need it? Will I be able to visit them in spirit if I die? I will miss them so much, but how can I miss them if I’m gone?

If left unchecked, the unknowns will quickly take over the hope and fortitude that are needed to live a meaningful and enjoyable life. If checked, the unknowns will heighten the senses and bring a clarity to life that was unnoticed before the diagnosis. Gratitude.

Gratitude. There are no unknowns. It exists within the spirit, stays there, and grows. All people have the opportunity to feel gratitude and live by it. It is visceral, personal, and a feeling that is difficult to put into words. It is internal and external. Gratitude brings comfort. It is a loving appreciation of life.

Internally, I am grateful that I am loved, alive, and have the ability to choose how I want to be in the world. Externally, I am grateful that I have the ability to make a positive impact on others through kindness, patience, presence and understanding. The internal and external features of gratitude feed on one another, fostering connection.

Cancer is forced. Gratitude cannot be forced. Gratitude is experienced by observation and choice. It hangs out within the spirit and shows itself in bursts, which are easily missed. Fears that arise from unknowns, when unchecked, blur bursts of gratitude. Gratitude is still there, just unnoticed.

Checking unknowns by accepting that there are not always answers, that feelings can hurt and scare yet pass, and that things may happen that are not within a person’s control clears the blur, leaving openings for the senses to notice the bursts.

A bald eagle on the shoreline. Being held when in despair. Daily good mornings with a loved one. Glimmers of sunlight on a glassy ocean. A morning run. Small bursts that are easily missed, not forced, and very powerful when noticed. Gratitude.

Pam Boyer Merez

Hawaii Kai

Keeping COVID at bay

I feel blessed and appreciate the many people who are continuing to wear their masks in the shopping centers, bowling alleys, restaurants and other public facilities, because we must not let our guard down but continue to be vigilant to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza.

I appreciate the more than 78% of the Hawaii population who have completed their primary series of COVID vaccinations.

And bless our local pharmacies, health clinics, hospitals and the Department of Health for their continued support and encouragement to get vaccinated. COVID-19 deaths are still occurring daily nationwide and they are preventable.

Hal Omori

Mililani

Caring kids bless couple

My wife and I would like all to know how happy we are for our four sons and their families.

Brian and Carol either buy or cook us meals every Saturday and spend the evening with us with their daughter, Kailee, and her friend, Donovan. Brian also frequently buys and drops meals off during the week as well.

We get frequent visits from Davis and Jan during the week with daughters, Jaci and Jayni. Now that Davis has retired from teaching, he spends a lot of time cleaning our yard and the house. Since he took away Grandpa’s driving privilege, he has become our official chauffeur.

Gregg and Norma occasionally bring us lunch and spend time with us on the weekends.

Kevin is the most generous with his time and money. He buys us dinner three or four times a week. He helps Grandma with a lot of things around the house, like doing the dishes, hanging up or taking down laundry from the clothesline. When Grandpa recently fell and fractured his left collarbone, he came over after he had dinner to help him with his bath.

We truly are blessed by our children always caring and helping us in many ways. May God bless them for their efforts throughout the years.

Albert and Edna Ishikawa

Kaimuki

Disabled reader’s help includes ‘angels’

I’m partially disabled and hobble around on a crutch. I have met numerous people at the malls, the Nuuanu YMCA, etc., willing to open doors and help. Special incidents with angelic women, however, need to be mentioned.

Earlier this year, I had a watch battery changed at a shop that did not accept credit cards. I didn’t have my checkbook nor enough cash to pay and was very embarrassed. A woman dressed in white, like an angel, stepped forward and said, “Take it out of here,” and plunked down a $100 bill. I was astonished and said, “It’s OK,” but she insisted. I thanked her profusely.

On Thanksgiving, I went to do laundry at the Moanalua Shopping Center laundromat, thinking it was a holiday so I wouldn’t get in anyone’s way. I was struggling with my laundry cart at curbside when a woman dressed in white appeared to help me roll my cart to the washing machine. She observed me loading the laundry and after the washer started, she said she would let me know when it was done. After a while I went back in and to my amazement, she not only watched the washer, but had placed my clothes in the dryer, paying with her own money. When it was done, she helped me fold everything and refused to take payment.

I am truly appreciative to the many people who have helped me, including the angels.

Dennis Ihara

Moanalua

Seeing perseverance, smiles are glorious

Recently my daughter accompanied me to my ophthalmologist’s office 24 hours after cataract surgery. We chose to walk two flights of stairs rather than ride the elevator to the second floor. We paused in the stairwell, behind a frail elderly lady and her middle-aged daughter.

Each step was a challenging hurdle for both. The mother was determined to mount the stairs independently while the latter struggled not to disrupt her mother’s momentum. Instead, like the rest of us — my daughter, me and the others waiting behind us — she remained patient and silent while respecting the elderly woman’s perseverance and dignity.

We quietly sighed and exchanged smiles as the silver- haired matron finally reached the last stair and held the door open for each of us. The “knowing” twinkle in her eyes made me even more grateful for having the gift of sight and vision restored. Her silver hair resembled a shining crown of glory. Her eyes beheld the kindness of strangers.

To see clearly is poetry in motion. Thankful for the three Magi whose sight and vision prompted them to follow that celestial Light of Peace and Goodwill.

Bobbie Pidot-Guffey

Kaneohe

Husband embodies joy of life, empathy

In today’s modern world, life is hectic with little time to enjoy the beauty of our surroundings and the people who call it home. Each day, however, I am reminded to be present for the moment.

My husband, Tom, truly embodies the joy of life. He takes the time to connect with everyone he comes in contact with — the mail carrier, our neighbors, sales people, and so many more.

Strangers to him are friends he has not yet met. His simple hello brings a smile to all he meets and his laugh is infectious. Empathy is his greatest virtue and I know he will continue to share this aloha wherever he goes. Thank you for your special gift, honey!

Pamela Shim

Kaneohe

Grateful for beautiful Kaneohe, Koolaus

I appreciate a morning in Kaneohe,

Sunrise from Makai

Dewy grass under my feet,

Koolaus stand tall

Looking towards Mauka

Clear blue sky, sprinkled with clouds

The scene captures me

In Praise, hands are raised

Then in Prayer, with head bowed

Heartfelt gratitude.

Carolyn D. Nakagawa

Kaneohe

Caring daughter eases cancer woes

The person I would like to appreciate is my only daughter, Jo. I’m so blessed that she has been my caregiver since 2017 (cancer). And now my heart disease has returned. My cardiologist had mentioned that my heart is working 30%. Plus, with all my new medications, I began to lose my hair. So my daughter bought me wigs to wear.

She’s a single parent working and doing a lot for me. Driving me to all my doctors appointments, grocery shopping, etc., and that’s the reason why I’m so blessed and appreciate all things she’s still doing for me. And I thank the Lord that I have a daughter whom I’ve also raised as a single parent and that she’s taking care of her mom, me! I love her!

Judy Torado

Aiea

