Get lucky with New Year’s grab bags at Hawaii retailers

Good fortune awaits shoppers who purchase grab bags filled with random mystery items, worth twice the value of the price, when ­annual fukubukuro promotions herald in the New Year at various shopping centers.

Fukubukuro means “lucky bag” or “bag of fortune” in Japanese. The practice started in Japan more than a century ago as a way for merchants to clear their shelves for new products in the new year. In Hawaii, the tradition started in the early 2000s at Ala Moana Center, where over 30 retailers will be participating in this year’s event. Look for grab bag specials also at the International Market Place, the Royal ­Hawaiian Center and other area stores.

>> On Jan. 1, in addition to the “Happy Grab Bags,” Ala Moana Center will offer lion dances and performances by taiko drum master Kenny Endo and the Taiko Center of the Pacific at 1 and 3 p.m.

Shoppers should arrive early, as many of the fukubukuro bags sell out shortly after stores open at 10 a.m.

From Saturday to Jan. 1, shoppers can enter for a chance to win a grab bag by visiting Ala Moana Center’s Instagram page and following the steps outlined in the fukubukuro sweepstakes post. Three lucky winners will receive a mystery grab bag of up to $599 in retail value.

For more information and a full list of participating ­retailers, visit AlaMoanaCenter.com.

>> Royal Hawaiian Center is celebrating the New Year with two days of Lucky Bag specials Jan. 1 and 2. Participants include Dean &DeLuca, Jimmy Choo, Tim Ho Wan and more. For a full list of ­participating stores and restaurants, visit royalhawaiiancenter.com.

Festivities begin on New Year’s Day with a traditional Japanese taiko drum performance in the Royal Grove.

>> At the International Market Place, select stores are packing Lucky Fukubukuro Bags with surprise, good fortune and discounts of 50% or more Saturday and Jan. 1.

So far, ABC Stores, Anthropologie and Michael Kors will take part. Go to shopinternationalmarket place.com for a list of participating retailers.

Shoppers may present their fukubukuro bag to the customer service desk to enter a drawing for gift cards, merchandise and ­hotel stays.

>> Several stores at Ka Makana Ali‘i will have lucky grab bags for three days, Friday through Jan. 1, including Cosmic Beauty, ­Razor Games, Razor Sports and Zales Jewelers. Heavenly Treats will participate during the farmers market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 1.

Visit kamakanaalii.com.

>> At Kahala Mall, the Compleat Kitchen will offer fukubukuro specials on Jan. 1, which customers have looked forward to for over 10 years. Visit compleat kitchenhawaii.com.