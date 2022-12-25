comscore Happy Maher Year! A laughing tradition lasts
Happy Maher Year! A laughing tradition lasts

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Bill Maher

    Bill Maher

He may not qualify as a “local,” but comedian Bill Maher qualifies as a “regular” out here in Hawaii, now that he’s come here 10 out of the last 11 years during New Year’s to enjoy the sun and surf. Read more

