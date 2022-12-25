comscore This week’s holiday happenings on Oahu
Features

This week’s holiday happenings on Oahu

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY DJ JAMES COLES DJ James Coles has been deejaying in Hawaii since 1982 and says the party is especially for people who remember when “booties were bouncin’ and we were 40-ouncin.’”

    COURTESY DJ JAMES COLES

    DJ James Coles has been deejaying in Hawaii since 1982 and says the party is especially for people who remember when “booties were bouncin’ and we were 40-ouncin.’”

  • COURTESY SAKURA ARTS COLLECTIVE Instructor Mayu Kawasaki utilizes the sounds of crystal bowls.

    COURTESY SAKURA ARTS COLLECTIVE

    Instructor Mayu Kawasaki utilizes the sounds of crystal bowls.

  • COURTESY HAWAII CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY CENTER Keiki celebrate the new year at Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center.

    COURTESY HAWAII CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY CENTER

    Keiki celebrate the new year at Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center.

The countdown is over! Christmas Day is here at last and it’s time to celebrate. May this be a day of fun, family, fellowship and contemplation for everyone. Read more

Previous Story
Diamond Head Theatre nears completion ahead of its January debut

Scroll Up