This week’s holiday happenings on Oahu

The countdown is over! Christmas Day is here at last and it’s time to celebrate. May this be a day of fun, family, fellowship and contemplation for everyone. Although Christmas is here, the season isn’t over. There are still holidays to celebrate: Hanukkah wraps up Monday, as Kwanzaa begins. Monday also is Boxing Day, a British Commonwealth holiday that has its roots in the days when the aristocrats would “box” their Christmas feast leftovers and distribute them to the less fortunate; it is now celebrated with potluck gatherings. Saturday is New Year’s Eve with celebrations and social events continuing into the new year. And so, here is a final curated list of things to do, places to go and some things you can do for free, between today and sundown New Year’s Day.

MUSIC

The Voices of Aloha community chorus will share the Nu ‘Oli! (Glad Tidings) of the season at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kawaiaha‘o Church. Join them in a festive audience sing-along or just sit back and enjoy the music as director Jim Cismowski and the chorale members present their traditional four-part arrangements of Christmas favorites.

Cost: Free, but donations are welcome.

Info: voicesofaloha.com or 808-256-1414

SOUND WAVE THERAPY

For those who need a respite from all the holiday hubbub, consider Sound Wave Therapy to help release your stress and anxiety. Mayu Kawasaki will share her knowledge of healing modalities and ways to tap the wisdom within during this one-hour class at 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Sakura Arts Collective (184 N. King St. #201). Kawasaki uses breathing techniques, the resonating tones of crystal bowls and other instruments to guide participants into achieving a deep state of relaxation. Comfortable clothes are recommended.

Cost: $30

Info: 808ne.ws/soundwavetherapy

DANCE PARTY

DJ James Coles, Rick Rock, Kalani and 2 Swift invite adults to join them for “Dancin Through The Decades.” The dance party will celebrate the old-school music of the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and 2000s from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve at the Beach House at Aloha Tower. Coles has been deejaying in Hawaii since 1982 and says the party is especially for people who remember when “booties were bouncin’ and we were 40-ouncin.’”

Cost: $25 general admission; $50 reserved seating (must arrive by 8 p.m.)

Info: 808ne.ws/danceparty

FIRST DAY HIKE

Hikes are a New Year’s Day tradition in Hawaii and in many places on the mainland. Hawaii’s First Day Hike is a 1-mile “hike” along the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline up to the Makapuu lookout for sunrise. Follow the crowd along the paved path to watch the sunrise shortly after 7 a.m. Sunrise ceremonies include a performance by the Taiko Center of the Pacific Youth Group. The park’s gates open at 5 a.m. Hikers are encouraged to bring a light jacket, rain gear if needed, a flashlight and water. Dogs must be leashed. There are no restroom facilities at Kaiwi. Please remember to pick up all rubbish.

Cost: Free

Info: dlnr.hawaii.gov

NEW YEAR’S EVE FOR KEIKI

If midnight is too late for the younger children in your family to enjoy New Year’s Eve, treat them to New Year’s at Noon, a party especially for kids, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center. Watch the kids’ excitement build to the big balloon drop at noon. The event is included in the price of admission.

Cost: $12 ($10, kamaaina and military)

Info: discoverycenterhawaii.org or

808-524-5437

WAIKIKI FIREWORKS

Firecrackers and all the related pyrotechnics have been part of New Year’s in Hawaii for generations. Partygoers looking for a technicolor spectacular that’s easy on the wallet (read: free) can turn to Waikiki’s annual offering. This year, the Waikiki Improvement Association and Fireworks by Grucci will present the 2023 Waikiki New Year’s

Fireworks launched from a barge a half-mile off shore. The fireworks will be visible from almost anywhere along Waikiki Beach, Magic Island and Kakaako Waterfront Park — or from a hilltop perch that overlooks the skyline if you enjoy watching from a distance.

Expect the show to start shortly before midnight with individual fireworks being launched as the crowd counts down to the celebratory barrage at midnight. Tune in to radio station Hawaiian 105 KINE for the official soundtrack.

Cost: Free

Info: waikikiimprovement.com/events