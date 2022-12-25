This week’s holiday happenings on Oahu
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY DJ JAMES COLES
DJ James Coles has been deejaying in Hawaii since 1982 and says the party is especially for people who remember when “booties were bouncin’ and we were 40-ouncin.’”
COURTESY SAKURA ARTS COLLECTIVE
Instructor Mayu Kawasaki utilizes the sounds of crystal bowls.
COURTESY HAWAII CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY CENTER
Keiki celebrate the new year at Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center.
