comscore David Shapiro: Tidings to help put on your ‘It’s just what I wanted!’ face
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Tidings to help put on your ‘It’s just what I wanted!’ face

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapolei Hale’s Christmas tree is seen during the Kapolei City Lights Celebration parade on Dec. 10.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kapolei Hale’s Christmas tree is seen during the Kapolei City Lights Celebration parade on Dec. 10.

Nobody wants to read about political foibles on Christmas morning, so instead I share with you some of my favorite quotations about the holidays: Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii public school teachers denied 2 extra paid days off

Scroll Up