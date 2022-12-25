comscore Volunteers provide lunch, essentials to the homeless around Oahu
Volunteers provide lunch, essentials to the homeless around Oahu

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10 p.m.
  JABSOM students Taryn Kawashima, left, and Kelvin Naito distributed bentos in Chinatown along with volunteer Amily Tam, below center, and Executive Director Jill Omori, right.

  Students from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined other volunteers with the Hawaii H.O.M.E. Project to prepare and distribute bento lunches and hygiene kits for homeless people in the Downtown, Makiki, Iwilei and Kakaako areas Saturday.

The holiday distribution was conducted by JABSOM’s Hawaii Homeless Outreach and Medical Education (H.O.M.E.) Project, a student- run, free clinic that aims to improve access to health care for homeless people and bring awareness of their needs to the health care community. Read more

