Volunteers provide lunch, essentials to the homeless around Oahu
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
JABSOM students Taryn Kawashima, left, and Kelvin Naito distributed bentos in Chinatown along with volunteer Amily Tam, below center, and Executive Director Jill Omori, right.
Students from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined other volunteers with the Hawaii H.O.M.E. Project to prepare and distribute bento lunches and hygiene kits for homeless people in the Downtown, Makiki, Iwilei and Kakaako areas Saturday.