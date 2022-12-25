‘Iolani’s Senna Roberts-Navarro is All-State volleyball player of year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The last time ‘Iolani won a girls volleyball state championship, Senna Roberts-Navarro was still in middle school. Read more

The last time ‘Iolani won a girls volleyball state championship, Senna Roberts-Navarro was still in middle school.

It was 2018, when Elena Oglivie was playing epic volleyball for the Raiders. Kamehameha denied ‘Iolani in ’19, and with an ILH season and no state tournament in ’20, the Warriors and Punahou were the two mighty pillars of the league and state.

That changed this fall with Roberts-Navarro providing the constant, consistent power and six-position effort that few programs could match. Coaches and media voted the 6-foot-1 senior Player of the Year in the Star-Advertiser All-State Fab 15 selections.

Roberts-Navarro put down 394 kills in 29 matches, averaging 4.9 per game. She could dig it, amassing 224 (a .729 success rate), and from the back line, Roberts-Navarro had 26 aces with just 10 service errors in 300 attempts. Prior to the All-State selections, she was already named to the AVCA All-America first team.

“Senna was the dominant force for her team. She was always a powerful attacker. However, her effectiveness and efficiency went up tremendously this season with her maturity,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “She was able to be terminal as an attacker and was very well-rounded. She was able to manipulate her attacks to tool and chisel as needed as well as to change it up with off-speed and roll shots. She was very consistent and level-headed as a leader and led by her play.”

On a less stellar team, Roberts-Navarro may have piled up bigger numbers. This year’s Raiders squad was balanced beyond imagination, or at least previous history. Tessa Onaga became the first libero in ages to make a strong run for POY honors. In 30 matches, the spry senior collected 382 digs (4.5 per game) at a .735 rate. She also had 77 assists, 18 aces and, for good measure, a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage on three kill attempts.

Onaga was selected to the AVCA All-America third team.

“Tessa was very steady and the anchor of ‘Iolani’s defense and serve-receive,” Blake said. “Anything that was hit to the left side of the court was coming back up on tempo and in system. It allowed them many point-scoring opportunities through her transition defense. She was also very effective in serve reception. We did our best in our serving game plan to keep the ball away from her, with limited success.”

The deep, talent-rich pool of elite players in the islands continues to make the Fab 15 a difficult process for voters. The list of honorable-mention selections is stacked, to say the least, with future college players — a roster in itself that would compare to All-State teams of yesteryear.

Coach of the Year voting was tight. Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Guy Enriques got the edge over ‘Iolani’s Kainoa Obrey. Enriques did the almost unthinkable, leading the Warriors to a sweep of ILH runner-up Punahou 25-12, 25-22, 27-25 in the state quarterfinals. Obrey guided the Raiders to a 24-5 record, including a stout 9-1 during the regular season.

Punahou was unseeded, but also ranked No. 2 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Kahuku was seeded third, ahead of KS-Hawaii.

One night later, KS-Hawaii, powered by All-State selections Maela Honma and Taina Kaauwai, knocked out OIA champion Kahuku 24-26, 14-25, 25-23, 25-5, 15-11. The Warriors fell to ‘Iolani in three sets in the state final. After strong performances earlier in the season at the Durango Fall Classic (5-2) and the Southern California Invitational (9-0, champions), the Warriors finished No. 2 in the Top 10 with a 37-6-1 record.

Enriques was in Yoda mode through a long season.

“I’m surprised. I voted for Coach Obrey from ‘Iolani as I watched his team just get better throughout the season,” Enriques said. “I think he does a great job in developing players. I am grateful for the honor and have to thank my staff and team for providing me this opportunity.”

Le Jardin coach Lee Lamb, who guided the Bulldogs (24-6) to the Division II state title, was third in the COY voting.

STAR-ADVERTISER’S FAB 15

RANK NAME SCHOOL POS. HT. YR.

1. Senna Roberts-Navarro ‘Iolani OH/Opp 5-11 Sr.

2. Tessa Onaga ‘Iolani L/DS 5-2 Sr.

3. Reese Diersbock Le Jardin OH 6-1 Sr.

4. Malu Garcia Moanalua OH 6-0 Jr.

5. Cha’lei Reid Kahuku OH 6-0 So.

6. Maela Honma KS-Hawaii OH/Opp. 5-9 Jr.

7. Brooke Naniseni ‘Iolani OH/Opp 6-1 Sr.

8. Taina Kaauwai KS-Hawaii MB 6-1 Sr.

9. Alexis Rodriguez Mililani L/OH 5-10 Jr.

10. Gennezia Hawkins Le Jardin S/OH 5-8 Sr.

11. Maya Imoto-Eakin ‘Iolani S 5-9 Sr.

12. Grace Fiaseu Punahou MB 6-0 Sr.

13. Lulu Uluave Punahou OH 5-8 Jr.

14. Hehea Pulotu Kahuku L 5-3 Sr.

15. Adrianna Arquette Kamehameha MB 5-10 Jr.

Player of the Year: Senna Roberts-Navarro, ‘Iolani

Coach of the Year: Guy Enriques, Kamehameha-Hawaii

HONORABLE MENTION

Marisa Nakata, Hawaii Baptist, OH

Malinah Purcell-Telefoni, Kapolei, MB/OH

Haiti Tautua‘a, Waianae, S/OPP

Sydnee Walker, Le Jardin, OH/OPP

Mele Taumoepeau, Kahuku, MB/OH

Marley Roe, Kamehameha, S/OPP

Callie Pieper, ‘Iolani, MB

Leisey Keli‘i, Kamehameha-Hawaii, L/S

Koen Makaula, Punahou, MB/OH

Kyana Gabriel, Hilo, MB/OH

Melie Vaioleti, Punahou, L

Valo Sopoaga, Kaiser, OH

Alohi Garcia, Waialua, MB/OH

Anae Asuncion, Mililani, L/S//OH

Lilinoe Paschoal, Baldwin, S

Erica Roberts, Mililani, L/OH/S

Haumea Marumoto, Punahou, OH

Kody Wengler, Damien, L/OH

Kaila Kalama-Bajet, Damien, OH/OPP

2022 All-state girls volley… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser