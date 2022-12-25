comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Dec. 25, 2022
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 25, 2022

  • Pam and Mike Volberding of Honolulu stopped at a poke bowl stand in Oslo, Norway, in August. Photo by Peter Volberding.

  • Honolulu resident Michael Ines and his grandson Dominic Gregory discovered the Malibu Poke shop in Austin, Texas, in August. It was Dominic’s first trip to the continent. Photo by Dave Stone.

  • Kazue “Kay” Walther spotted the Oh Poke Hawaiian Street Food eatery near the main train station in ­Gothenburg, Sweden, in April. Photo by Dale Walther.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

