Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 25, 2022
Pam and Mike Volberding of Honolulu stopped at a poke bowl stand in Oslo, Norway, in August. Photo by Peter Volberding.
Honolulu resident Michael Ines and his grandson Dominic Gregory discovered the Malibu Poke shop in Austin, Texas, in August. It was Dominic’s first trip to the continent. Photo by Dave Stone.
Kazue “Kay” Walther spotted the Oh Poke Hawaiian Street Food eatery near the main train station in Gothenburg, Sweden, in April. Photo by Dale Walther.
